Young angler learned the ins and outs of fishing during a Summit Metro Park's Kids' Fishing event Wednesday morning at Furance Run Metropark's Brushwood Lake in Richfield.

Participants 15 and younger got a chance to try out fishing with adult supervision during the program. Bait was provided.

The next Summit Metro Park Kids' Fishing program will be 10 a.m. to noon June 26 at Little Turtle Pond in Firestone Metro Park at 2400 Harrington Road, Akron.

For more information about Kids' Fishing or other park programs, visit https://www.summitmetroparks.org/ProgramsAndEvents.aspx