Walsh Jesuit senior volleyball player Jackie Deininger, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at the beginning of her freshman year. She missed her entire first year of volleyball and underwent three months of chemotherapy.

With her cancer in remission, she became the student leader for Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer, a program that coordinates with hospitals to sell gold shoelaces in support of and to spread awareness for pediatric cancer. Jackie’s message to pediatric cancer patients was “have hope; that’s how I got through it.” She returned to play her final three seasons of volleyball and has been an inspirational leader.

On Tuesday night, Jackie was honored with the Akron Children's Hospital Character Award at the Greater Akron Preps gala at John S. Knight Center.

Here is our video honoring Jackie.