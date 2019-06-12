Revere senior basketball player Jessica Vari learned of the death of her older brother while in the trainer’s room during a game in which she banged heads with an opposing player.

In addition to her grief, she suffered a concussion and other injuries throughout the season. She missed only a few games and used basketball as a way to cope with her grief.

On Tuesday night, Jessica was honored with the Huntington Bank Courage Award at the Greater Akron Preps gala at John S. Knight Center.

Here is our video honoring Jessica Vari.