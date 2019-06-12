Lakemore Village Council is expected to select a new council member Thursday from seven candidates vying for the open seat.

Council President Rich Cole, who is in charge of the process, said that the final three applicants would be interviewed Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, Cole said, council would narrow down the candidates, paring the pool to two finalists before the new council member is named.

“We had four interviews last night and they were a half hour each,” Cole said Wednesday.

The council chief said the number of applicants and the expertise they brought to the table impressed him.

“The quantity is better than we expected and the quality is fantastic,” Cole said.

Seven applicants might not seem like a lot, but it amounts to about 0.2 percent of the village population. If Akron were to have the same response for an open council seat, that percentage would yield about 450 applicants.

Among the applicants the Village Council is considering are two former fire department employees, a zoning inspector and other applicants with extensive history in the village and knowledge about the community.

The opening on council was created by the resignation of councilman Chad Lance, who was appointed seven years ago and won election four years ago.

Lance, who moved out of the village, resigned in May. Council sought applications for the seat on its website. The deadline to apply was Friday.

Cole said such openings are not frequent, but he’s had experience selecting a council member before. He said this time, especially, he’s pleasantly surprised by the public response.

“Personally, I’m super excited to have had so much interest [shown] in serving the village,” he said. “We have quality candidates with fresh ideas.”

The ages of the applicants run from the early 20s to the 70s, Cole estimated. He said experience is important, but the council also wants someone whose ideas are in sync with village residents.

“We want someone who is familiar with the village and the ideals and values of the people in the village because he or she will be representing the people,” Cole said. “Someone who has the ability to be a good voice of the people.”

