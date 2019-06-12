A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at an Akron apartment and firing a shot into the ground after striking a mailbox, tree and house with his car.

Akron police say the incident unfolded like this:

Residents in the 1200 block of Newton Street, east of Arlington Street in the Middlebury neighborhood, were awoken by the sound of gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. They checked outside and found the front of the apartment had been struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Not long after, shortly after 3 a.m., Akron police responded to an accident involving a car hitting a mailbox, tree and house in the 800 block of Morse Street in Kenmore.

Police say the driver got out of the car and fired a shot into the ground and fled. Officers recovered shell casings in the wrecked car and driveway.

The shell casings appear to the same kind of shell casings that were found on Newton Street.

Officers found the driver, Jasimen J. Smith, on Chester Avenue in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood and charged him with discharging a firearm into habitation, carrying a concealed weapon, illegally having a weapon, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and discharging firearms in the city limits. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.