LIVERPOOL TWP. — An industrial building was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

The smoke billowing from the Hy-Production facility in the 6000 block of Grafton Road was so intense that it showed up on weather radar, the television station said.

There were no injuries, the Medina Gazette reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hy-Production manufactures components for the agriculture, medical, automotive, aerospace and heavy industry markets, the company website says.

