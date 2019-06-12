AKRON

Man allegedly shoots building,

then hits house with car

A 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at an apartment and firing a shot into the ground after striking a mailbox, tree and house with his car.

Akron police say the incident unfolded like this:

Residents in the 1200 block of Newton Street in the Middlebury neighborhood heard gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. They found the front of the apartment had been struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Not long after, police responded to an accident involving a car hitting a mailbox, tree and house in the 800 block of Morse Street in Kenmore.

Police say the driver got out of the car and fired a shot into the ground and fled. Officers recovered shell casings in the car and driveway that appeared to be the same kind of shell casings found on Newton Street.

Officers found the driver, Jasimen J. Smith, on Chester Avenue in Kenmore. Smith faces several charges including carrying a concealed weapon and discharging firearms in the city limits. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Man going to prison for assault

that left man paralyzed

A 30-year-old Akron man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for a December 2017 shooting outside of a bar that left the victim paralyzed.

Charles Shinn ►cq◄ pleaded guilty May 14 to felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones sentenced Shinn to 10 years in prison.

Shinn was at the Park Place Lounge, 1507 Aster Ave. in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2017 with several people when he got into an argument with a 41-year-old man. After the fight, Shinn got a handgun from his apartment and fired several shots at the victim as he ran away.

The man is now paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors say.

Police says mobile phone store

break-ins could be related

Police are investigating two possibly related Wednesday morning incidents at two mobile phone stores.

The incidents happened about two hours apart at the stores which are about six miles from each other.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store at 1350 S. Arlington St. in East Akron.

Officers responded to an alarm and saw that the store’s front window had been broken.

Police said nothing appeared to be missing.

The second incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the store at 1021 East Ave. in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood,

Officers said the store’s front window was broken and an unknown amount of cell phone cases was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

BARBERTON

County councilwoman

to hold office hours

Summit County Council District 7 representative Bethany McKenney will host her monthly office hours from 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 20 at Stars-N-Stripes Flags & Military, 541 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton.

Stars-N-Stripes sells military surplus supplies, flags and uniforms, with in-house uniform alterations and other services. Residents are invited to meet with McKenney and visit the museum-like rooms of Stars-N-Stripes.

Barberton resident Ernie Stadvec, a World War II veteran, aviator, author and television/radio personality, will be present to meet attendees.

For more information, contact bethanymckenney@gmail.com.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

ODOT to close part of I-77

for bridge beam work

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 77 between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 in Cuyahoga County from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge beam work.

Motorists will be detoured to state Route 176.