The University of Akron expects to dip into its reserve funds by $11.5 million for the 2019-2020 school year, according to the budget passed by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday.

The budget includes $19 million less in expenditures that the original 2018-2019 budget, partially a result of decisions not to rehire for some operational positions that are currently open.

"In all candor, this is a challenging budget characterized by tough choices," interim President John Green said.

No current staff will be cut. Administrators did not immediately have available the number of open positions that will be eliminated. Tuition, as previously announced, will increase by 1.5% for incoming freshmen students who participate in the four-year tuition rate guarantee program.

Unionized staff will receive a previously guaranteed 4% raise. The trustees also approved an additional 2-percent raise for non-union employees.

The budget assumes a decrease in enrollment of 4% for the fall.

The university anticipates bringing in $16 million more that it will spend out of the general fund, which pays for faculty and academic programs. But other departments, like the student union and athletics, are heavily subsidized by the general fund, resulting in the need to dip into savings to close the gap.

University leaders initially anticipated a $16 million dip into savings for this fiscal year, but revised that estimate to $4 million in April.

It's possible the same could happen again, Chief Financial Officer Nathan Mortimer said. The reserve fund currently has roughly $70 million of easily accessible money, which Mortimer said is "plenty."

This story will be updated.

