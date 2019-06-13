Barberton is hoping to turn some of its grungiest commercial sites into properties where businesses will be eager to locate.

The city was only one of a handful in Ohio to receive a federal brownfields grant this month to help assess and clean up abandoned industrial and commercial properties.

Barberton Mayor Bill Judge said in an email that the $300,000 grant can be used citywide, but will focus on brownfields that can be redeveloped.

“Previous grant awards were used throughout the city and helped a number of existing businesses as they planned for expansion or development,” the mayor said.

In a followup email on Wednesday, Judge cited locations where Akron Rubber Development Laboratories on Robinson Avenue and MAG Resources W. Wooster Road are located as brownfield success stories.

A brownfield is previously developed land that often is contaminated with hazardous waste, although the term can apply to properties with no known pollution.

In Barberton’s case, the mayor said the funds will be used to develop reports to assess the property and limit liability of “an innocent landowner, a contiguous property owner, or a bona fide prospective purchaser,” according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules.

“These are typically the first things inquired about from developers and businesses when looking to move to a new area or existing businesses when looking to expand,” the mayor said. “Having available funds ... allows for better planning and easier, quicker development.”

In comments from an EPA press release announcing the grants, Barberton’s Director of Planning and Community Development Joseph M. Stefan said the city has had significant success with brownfields funds in the past.

“Keeping this momentum of brownfield redevelopment and job creation moving forward is extremely important for our community and would not be possible without this funding,” Stefan said.

According to the EPA, there are more than 450,000 brownfields in the U.S.

As of May, according to the agency, more than 30,000 properties have been assessed under the EPA Brownfields Program. The agency said more than 86,000 acres of idle land have been made ready for productive use, and that communities throughout the U.S. have used the grants to leverage 150,120 jobs and $28 billion of public and private funding.

Mayor Judge said that the grants are especially useful in cities like Barberton, where longterm employers have left the city.

“In an older industrial community, this funding goes a long way to positively impact the community,” the mayor said.

Projects in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Richland counties were the only others in Ohio to receive the grants from the EPA.