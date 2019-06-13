CANTON — A patrol officer has been disciplined for his behavior but was justified in using force during an arrest, according to a Canton Police Department review.

A video shared last year on social media showed several white officers arresting a black man following a dispute with the dog warden on Oct. 28. The man was convicted and sentenced to 60 days in jail for disorderly conduct and using weapons while intoxicated but was found not guilty of riot, according to Canton Municipal Court records.

Police also arrested a woman, young man and teenager who objected to the arrest at a house in the 2700 block of Ninth Street SW.

The woman was sentenced to 15 days in jail for obstructing official business but was found not guilty of riot and disorderly conduct. The young man was sentenced to one day in jail for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but the court dismissed a charge of obstructing official business. The teen’s charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business were dismissed in Stark County Family Court.

Officer Gary Premier, who pulled the young man out the front door by his sweater, was ordered to complete two training classes in lieu of a three-day suspension for violating the department’s policy regarding cooperation with the public. He also had to complete the training before working again with the Canton Regional SWAT Cooperative.

Premier is seen in videos — police body cameras and cell phone video recorded by a resident — approaching the young man on the porch, saying to either “touch or “punch” him, “so you can go to jail.” Police reports indicate that another officer instructed Premier to arrest the young man, who grabbed his father to prevent the initial arrest. The woman then stood between officers and the young man as he yelled at police before going inside.

Three of the family members spoke with a sergeant two days after the arrests about filing a complaint but never did so. The patrol commander reviewed the use of force reports and videos and requested an additional review by the Training Bureau because Premier’s did not appropriately try to de-escalate the situation.

The Training Bureau sergeants concluded the force was acceptable and did not believe Premier violated a department policy, although his actions were “not as tactful” as they could have been. They recommended reviewing the incident and discussing best practices with the officer.

Their report was given to Chief Jack Angelo for disposition, which resulted in the disciplinary letter. He stated Premier was observed on police body-worn cameras speaking to the young man in an “inappropriate manner,” which is described as a serious violation of police conduct.

“I trust there will be no further incidents of this nature, as any future violation of departmental policies will be met with more serious, progressive discipline being issued,” Angelo wrote. “I am confident that you will take the necessary steps to ensure that this type of conduct does not occur again.”

The disciplinary action was signed by Angelo in December and released to The Canton Repository this month.