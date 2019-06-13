GREEN — After five months of work, the city’s five-member

Charter Review Commission completed its task this week with just hours to spare

before its deadline.

With only three members present prior to City Council’s first committee and

regular meetings of June, the commission finished some final housekeeping

chores Tuesday before turning over its entire volume of 29 charter change

recommendations to council.

Saying the work had taken more time that initially anticipated, commission

Chairman Susan Allen explained, “Most of the [recommendations] had to do with

aligning the elected actions of the director of law with the [city’s] charter.”

A member of the last three charter review commissions, Allen said the number of

changes “is by far more than we had for the other two, and again it is primarily

because of the law director change.”

The charter review panel is appointed once every seven years to review the

charter and recommend changes to conform to the city’s charter and the Ohio

Revised Code.

Voters narrowly approved a charter amendment on the November ballot that made the law director position an elected post, rather than one filled by a mayoral appointment, as

had been the practice since the city’s inception in 1992.

Besides Allen, this year’s commission members included Sherry Neubert

and attorneys Ted A. Mallo, Christopher J. Meager and Vivianne Duffrin.

The recommendations will receive a first reading at council’s June 25 meeting.

A public hearing before council is set for July 9 for discussion by members of

council, the commission and audience participants. Council will take its annual

vacation break July 23 before voting on the suggestions on Aug. 13.

All 29 recommended changes could be on the Nov. 5 ballot in Green, according to

Allen, unless individual items are rejected by at least six council

members.

Molly Kapeluck, the city’s master municipal clerk, said the charter changes must

be delivered to the Summit County Board of Elections by the Sept. 12 filing

deadline.

Recommended changes involve charter articles: 3, The Mayor; 4, Council; 5,

Nominations and Elections; 6, City Departments and Director of Law; 8, Finance

and Taxation; 9, Charter Amendment and Review; and 10, Initiative, Referendum

and Recall.

After the commission meeting, Meager said his records indicate he

contributed 61.7 hours on charter review matters, which included

meetings, phone calls with counsel and meeting and phone call preparations.