Cleveland Clinic Akron General is expanding its program to train future doctors.

The hospital's resident education program will welcome 56 new students when its new program year begins July 1. That’s eight more than previous years.

The additional resident physicians will be in the expanded Family Medicine and Internal Medicine programs, said Dr. Titus Sheers, chairman of medical education and research at Akron General.

“We are pleased to be growing our already-robust graduate medical education program,” Sheers said. “We are fulfilling our commitment to prepare future physicians, especially in the important and in-demand area of primary care.”

There's a shortage of doctors nationwide, split between family practice and specialty medicine, said Sheers.

The new residency spots are two first-year students and two second-year students who are transferring from other programs nationwide. The funding for the new spots was awarded through federal funding that previously was affiliated with Affinity Medical Center in Massillon, which closed in 2018. Sheers said none of the residents coming in July are from Affinity, though one Affinity emergency medicine resident transferred to Akron General last year and will finish training next year.

Overall, 163 residents and fellows will be training at Akron General in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Akron General’s Family Medicine residency program will grow by two more spots in the summer of 2020 with the launch of the Transformative Care Continuum program, a partnership with Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine that offers a compressed training program (three years of medical school and three years of primary care residency), with emphasis on teamwork and care management.

The Internal Medicine residency program will also get two more spots in 2020.

Akron General offers residencies in a number of specialty areas, including emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery and urology.

Beacon Journal consumer columnist and medical reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ and see all her stories at www.ohio.com/topics/linfisher