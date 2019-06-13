RAVENNA — A former Kent State student has pleaded guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court to several counts related to sexual assault.

Connor Hendry, 21, of Stow recently pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, and unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony.

He faces up to 30 months in prison, 120 days in jail and thousands of dollars in fines.

Hendry is accused of sexually assaulting another student in a Centennial Court residence hall on April 22, 2018 according to the cover sheet of the police report from Kent State police. Police said the incident was reported at 11:15 p.m. April 22, 2018 and occurred that morning at 2:30 a.m.

Hendry was indicted on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, and abduction, a third-degree felony, on top of the charges he pleaded guilty to.

Hendry attended Kent State from 2014 and to 2018 and no longer is allowed on campus, according to a spokesman for the university.

Court documents indicate that Hendry is in the U.S. Army. The documents additionally say he is employed.

The court documents also say that Hendry and the victim knew one another and were “coworkers and friends” before April 22. Hendry claims in the documents that he has complied with an order to stay away from Kent State property and the victim since fall of 2018.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Hendry’s attorneys were not immediately available to comment.

Contact reporter Eileen McClory at 330-298-1128, emcclory@recordpub.com or @Eileen_McClory.