A 26-year-old man who allegedly broke into more than 100 storage units in Medina County was arrested Tuesday after he left his mobile phone at the scene in Wadsworth Township, authorities said.

Seth Pasterchek of Rittman admitted to Medina County sheriff’s detectives that he stole items from the storage units and sold them online, according to authorities.

“There’s so many [storage units] that he can’t be certain of which items came from which facility,” Detective Larry Covey said Wednesday.

Detectives recovered items worth well over $10,000, Covey said. They include guns, knives, baseball cards, tools and televisions.

The majority of items were stolen in the last several months, Covey said.

Those who think they may own any of the recovered items are asked to call the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 330-725-9116.

Covey said Pasterchek told him he was unemployed and said “he was having a hard time finding a job.”

Medina sheriff’s detectives tracked Pasterchek down using mobile phone records that showed the location of his Rittman home.

Detectives watched for Pasterchek to leave his home, and working with Rittman police, arrested him during a traffic stop.

Detectives said they found stolen items in Pasterchek’s vehicle and in his home.

He was charged with one count of breaking and entering and is expected to face many additional charges.

Pasterchek is a suspect in break-ins in storage units in Medina, Wayne, Tuscarawas, Knox and Mahoning counties.

