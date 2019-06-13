The Multi-County Juvenile Attention System has appointed an interim superintendent to avoid a gap in its leadership.

The MCJAS Board of Trustees met last week to discuss a plan for continuing operations following the departure of former superintendent David Clay Riker and to appoint the system’s chief operating officer, Jamey McKenzie, to serve as the interim superintendent.

MCJAS consists of Tuscarawas, Stark, Wayne, Columbiana and Carroll counties. A joint board of commissioners and board of trustees oversees delinquent, unruly, dependent, neglected and abused children referred by juvenile or family court judges.

McKenzie’s appointment “was somewhat in question as to whether he was going to take that position,” said Wayne County Commissioner Ron Amstutz, who sits on the board as a representative for Wayne County along with Josh Newton, the court administrator for Wayne County Juvenile Court. “He’s going to be very helpful to our organization in that role.”

The board voted to pay him the same $95,289 salary as the last superintendent, an increase from McKenzie’s prior salary of about $75,000 a year. McKenzie said he hasn’t decided whether to apply for the permanent superintendent’s position.

The board hired Clemans-Nelson & Associates to advertise the position. The search firm is expected to present about three finalists by early July.

Reporter Emily Morgan can be reached at 330-287-1632 or emorgan@the-daily-record.com.