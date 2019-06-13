SILVER LAKE — The planning commission has recommended that council not rezone a 4.3-acre property owned by the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools.

Council is examining the possibility of rezoning the Silver Lake Elementary School land at 2970 Overlook Road from institutional district classification to a residential district category.

Council recently had a second reading on the proposal and will now meet with commission members in a special committee of the whole meeting to discuss the issue at 7 p.m. Wednesday in village hall, 2961 Kent Road.

Council President Gerald Jones said the meeting will allow the two groups “to get together and talk about our options and our concerns.”

A public hearing on the proposed rezoning is scheduled for July 15. Council voted to delay the third reading of the legislation until its meeting on Aug. 5.

Jones, who lives across the street from the school, proposed the initial legislation to rezone the parcel.

He said he requested the rezoning legislation “so that the village can pretty much determine what goes in there if [the school district] would close the school and decide to try to sell it off or tear it down.”

If the land is rezoned to a residential designation, village solicitor Robert Heydorn said the school could continue to operate and the district would also be allowed to tear down the building and reconstruct it on the same site. Both options would be allowed as a “legal non-conforming use,” he said.

The proposed rezoning legislation was referred to the planning commission for its review several months ago. Commission member Dennis Stoiber visited with council last month to discuss his group’s thought process, saying commissioners believe a public elementary school building on the property “has been and will continue to be the best use of that land.”

If a school building is not on the land in the future, Stoiber said the commission thinks the best use would be “a combination of residential and park and recreation.”

