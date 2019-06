U.S. Route 224 was closed Thursday morning between state Route 301 and U.S. Route 42 in southwestern Medina County because of a truck rollover accident, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The state agency said at 6 a.m. that the road was expected to be closed for at least four to five hours.

ODOT urged motorists to use Route 301 and Route 42 as a detour.