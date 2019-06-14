CLEVELAND — A Republican candidate for Akron City Council remained in jail after being accused of assaulting a Wadsworth father walking his children to a Cleveland Indians game this week.

Todd R. Kleintop, 43, of Jean Avenue, punched a man repeatedly and knocked him to the ground during the 12:30 p.m. incident Sunday on East Sixth Street near Huron Avenue, police said.

Kleintop's address and birth date on Summit County voter registration records and Cleveland court records confirm Kleintop is running for Akron's Ward 2 seat on City Council. He was uncontested in the May primary.

Kleintop is charged with felonious assault and was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $7,500 bond, court records say.

The 43-year-old Wadsworth man was walking toward the ballpark when he bumped shoulders with Kleintop. He asked Kleintop what his problem was, and Kleintop punched him in the head, police said. The man fell, and Kleintop continued attacking him until bystanders separated them, police said. The Wadsworth man suffered a cut on his head that required 10 stitches.

Kleintop told officers that the father threw a drink at him after they bumped shoulders.

A witness claimed to the see the incident but her comments were not part of the report.