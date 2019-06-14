Akron police are investigating a home invasion early Friday morning downtown that involved the robber pistol-whipping a man.

Authorities responded at 2:30 a.m. to an apartment complex at 22 E. Exchange St. for a report of a robbery. The victims, a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, reported that a suspect entered their bedroom and demanded money that was owed to him, police said.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the male victim, and taped the victims’ hands and feet before stealing several electronic items, police said.

The male victim was treated on scene and then taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.