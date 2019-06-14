AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. is expanding its Barberton location and its services, including a pharmacy.

The federally supported community health center with area locations, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton, delivers primary medical, dental and preventative health services in medically underserved areas. It also provides pharmacy, women's health and behavioral health services.

AxessPointe has had its Barberton location at 390 Robinson Ave. since 2013, where it provides dental, medical, behavioral health and women’s health services.

The expansion will add more dental and behavioral health services and a pharmacy.

The clinic is expanding into its neighboring tenant, which did not renew its lease. It will double the existing clinic space for a total of 12,200 square feet. It will add the pharmacy, two new exams rooms for a total of 13, three dental areas and space for new behavioral health professionals and four physicians.

AxessPointe CEO Chris Richardson said the mostly self-funded project will be impactful to the Barberton community.

“I am excited that AxessPointe Community Health Centers is able to expand our scope of services to the Barberton community. Adding a pharmacy, additional dental (services) and exam rooms further enhance AxessPointe’s integrated care approach that will reduce barriers to care. Our 'one-stop shop' model is designed to keep our patients in mind," he said.

In 2018, the Barberton clinic staff had 7,539 medical visits, with 2,672 of those being unique patients.

Operations will remain ongoing during the project, which began on June 3 and will end in September.

