CUYAHOGA FALLS — City Council has approved plans for a proposed $35 million development of town homes and single-family homes on a former golf course property.

Council this week voted 10-1 in favor of the final master plan and preliminary subdivision plat for the Villages at Sycamore project being built by Sycamore Valley Development Co. LLC on the former Sycamore Valley Golf Course on Akron Peninsula Road. The project is expected to have 143 housing units on 28.3 acres. The developer is Danny Karam and Ryan Homes will construct the homes.

Council member Russ Iona cast the dissenting vote.

Greg Modic, who represents Karam, said the developer now must have both the planning commission and council approve the final plat for the first phase of the project. The planning commission meeting to review the final plat proposal may happen on July 2, according to Modic.

If the commission approves the final plat in early July, council would have the opportunity to pass the measure in July before it goes on its August break. If that happens, Modic said he expects to begin construction in early August. He added the development is “a pretty complicated project,” but noted, “I think it’s all been vetted out fairly well.”

Modic said the developer will also need to have the planning commission and council approve the final plat for the project’s second phase.

In April, despite objections raised by many residents, a majority of council agreed to rezone the land from E-1 employment district to R-3 sub-urban density residential to allow for the construction. The vote happened after a series of meetings in which many residents who live near the property opposed the rezoning due to concerns about flooding, traffic volume and issues related to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

