Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Theft



Yard decorations stolen: A Falls Avenue woman reported June 7 that someone stole several yard decorations totaling an estimated $300 in value from her backyard since the day before.



Credit cards taken from vehicle: An Orchestra Street man reported someone took six credit cards from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside a Portage Trail business during the early afternoon June 7. Police said the man canceled the cards. No fraudulent charges were reported.



Items taken from vehicle: A Rittman man reported June 7 that someone entered his van by unknown means and took property estimated at $185 in value while the van was parked outside a Howe Avenue business since the day before.



License plate stolen: A Mogadore woman reported someone stole her vehicle’s rear license plate while the vehicle was parked outside her Howe Avenue place of employment during the morning June 7.



Mulch taken from home: A Sixth Street woman reported June 6 that someone took bags of mulch totaling about $60 in value from outside her home during the night.



Cellphone stolen at school: A Cuyahoga Falls woman reported her 16-year-old son’s approximately $400 cellphone was stolen from the Cuyahoga Falls High School gym during football practice in the early evening June 6.



Packages taken from porch: A Sixth Street woman reported someone stole packages containing three bottles of dish detergent and a bottle of nail polish totaling more than $20 in value after they were delivered to her porch June 4.



Fraud



Man reports FBI scam: A Cuyahoga Falls man reported June 7 that someone called him claiming to work for the FBI and scammed him out of $300 in gift cards. Police said they are not investigating.



Fraudulent checks used: A Howe Avenue store employee reported two unknown people purchased about $400 in merchandise with fraudulent checks the day before.



Disorderly conduct



Woman pepper sprayed: A man, 66, and a woman, 57, who are neighbors in a Second Street apartment building, were cited with disorderly conduct after police responded to a report that they were in a dispute June 3 over parking spaces outside the building. According to the report, the woman allegedly would not let the man move his vehicle and then, the man said, he felt threatened when she approached him and he pepper sprayed her. Police said EMS checked the woman.



Criminal mischief



Car egged: A Van Buren Drive woman reported June 3 that someone struck her car with eggs, causing minor damage, while the car was parked outside her home during the night, Police said they did not have a damage estimate.



Car trunk urinated in: An Americana Drive woman reported someone urinated on her car’s trunk while it was parked outside her home from May 21 to 25. Police said there was a strong odor of urine coming from the trunk and there were no leads or suspects.



— Silver Lake —



Criminal mischief



Beer bottle was on driveway: A North Park Drive woman reported June 4 that someone had been periodically leaving objects on her driveway, the latest being a broken beer bottle.



Property damage



Hole found in window: A Vincent Road man reported May 18 that something caused a golf ball-sized hole in his kitchen window during the night. Police said there was broken glass on the floor inside the house, but nothing was found inside or outside that might have caused the damage.



Fraud



Fraudulent loan applied for: A Landon Drive man reported May 9 that someone used his personal information to apply for a $500 loan online.