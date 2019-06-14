A predicted stormy weekend that could bring as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain across Northeast Ohio prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch through Monday.

Rain is predicted to begin falling Saturday afternoon.

"The risk for flash flooding will grow over the weekend as a series of showers and thunderstorms develop along a stalled frontal boundary which will linger over the region into early next week," the weather service said. "A moist air mass will support periods of torrential rain, heaviest in thunderstorms. After each round of rain, the wet ground conditions will support more rapid runoff and increase the threat for flash flooding."

All counties in Northeast Ohio are included in the watch.