A historic walking tour focused on Ravenna’s Civic Past will be held at noon and 2:30 p.m. June 22 in downtown Ravenna.



Enjoy a walk downtown while learning about the stories and history of the city's most prominent civic buildings, including the post office, courthouse, library, and city hall. Architect Doug Fuller will assist in these tours, which are weather-dependent.



No registration is required. Meet by the flagpole in front of the Portage County Courthouse. For more information, call 330-296-2827, ext. 200.



The tours are taking place during the Art on Main event.