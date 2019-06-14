Local businessman Korey Cleaver is jumping into the CBD products craze with a hands-on approach.

Cleaver and his wife, Marissa Romansky, have added CBD options to the massage lineup offered at their business, Well Being Massage Studio and Spa in Akron's Merriman Valley.

Cleaver said clients ask for a CBD-infused massage about 10 percent of the time, and customers have been effusive about its results.

“We give two options,” Cleaver said. “We have a cream and we have an oil. [The oil] can be applied more places topically because it doesn’t have the menthol and Lanacane.”

CBD oil is extracted from cannabis plants, which may include the marijuana plant or its less controversial cousin, hemp. CBD is not THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid from the marijuana plant that creates a “high.”

Users believe the oil relieves pain symptoms, and its popularity has soared in recent years.

Although the efficacy of CBD products is still in question, the popularity of the products isn’t.

A May 9 report by BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research forecasts that sales of CBD products will exceed $20 billion by 2024 in the United States. The forecast includes products sold at dispensaries, pharmaceuticals, cafes, smoke shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and mass merchants.

Add massage studios to the mix.

Cleaver said Well Being also has a small health store that sells a variety of products, including CBD cream and oil.

But it’s the massage option that takes CBD use to the next level.

Cleaver said he and Romansky started the business recently to continue a health-centered lifestyle begun in a neighboring gym. A health store and massage studio seemed like a logical step in that direction.

“The [gym] planted the seed,” Cleaver said. “We wanted to do something to contribute to health and wellness.”

Cleaver said his business employs seven licensed therapists, and he’s been growing Well Being with the help of Groupon couples offerings that have been popular. The 1,500-square-foot operation is composed of four studio massage rooms and the compact health store.

The business is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and Cleaver said he thinks he'll have enough business soon to add Sunday.

Although the CBD massage options cost a bit more — a $25 upcharge — than the traditional massage options, Cleaver said customers' responses have been overwhelmingly positive. He cites the case of a massage client with nagging shoulder pain.

“When she went in, she was experiencing chronic pain,” Cleaver said. “When she came out, she said the pain had been alleviated.”

The CBD market is full of such testimonials, although the medical value of cannaboid products has not been established to the satisfaction of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

But that hasn’t stopped businesses from capitalizing on the products’ popularity and expanding its uses. CBD manufacturers can’t claim medical benefits from the products. They let customers make the claims.

And at Well Being, they let their fingers do the talking.

