ALLIANCE — Police believe a Summit County woman who worked at a local nursing home forged documents to steal prescription painkillers.

Kortney A. Aebersold, 32, of Munroe Falls, was arrested at noon Wednesday at the Stark County Jail by Alliance police on felony warrants charging her with forgery, identity fraud and 28 counts each of drug theft, illegal processing of drug documents, deception to obtain dangerous drugs and aggravated drug possession — a total of 114 charges, according to Alliance Municipal Court records.

Between Feb. 20 and April 17, Aebersold allegedly forged the initials of two coworkers, both licensed practical nurses, on documents certifying that prescription opioid Norco, a combination Hydrocodone medicine, had been “wasted.” Aebersold “was actually stealing and abusing the prescription pain medications herself,” court documents read.

Aebersold is a registered nurse, though her license is listed as an inactive, according to a state registry. It’s not clear what position she held at the facility.

The facility, on Freshley Avenue, has a four-star rating, noted as “above average,” on Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare tool. But it earned two-stars, or “below average” for staffing and quality of care measures.

The facility had an average of 85 residents per day, higher than the Ohio average of 77.5 though on par with the national average. The facility had a total of 1 hour and 14 minutes of licensed nurse staff hours per resident per day, lower than the state average of 1 hour and 35 minutes and the national average of 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The facility ranked below average on the overall quality of resident care and “much below average” on short-stay (often those recovering from surgery or a hospital stay) quality of resident care.

The overall star rating factors in health inspections, staffing and quality of resident care measures.

The facility did not return calls seeking comment Thursday.

Aebersold remained in jail Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bond pending an Alliance Municipal Court hearing. Her arraignment is set for Friday.