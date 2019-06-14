Tim McGraw cancels

concert at Hall of Fame



Tim McGraw won’t be coming to Canton this summer.

The country singer’s Aug. 9 concert at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a news release the McGraw concert has been “tentatively targeted to be rescheduled next year.”

The Hall of Fame will refund original ticket purchasers for the total ticket amount.

McGraw's concert was scheduled for the same week as Concert for Legends, which will feature Imagine Dragons as the headliner.

The Village has one other concert planned for this summer — an acoustic concert with LeAnn Rimes at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall.

Missy Elliott inducted

into Songwriters Hall

Missy Elliott, the creative mastermind who has written hit songs for a number of female acts and created camaraderie among women in the music industry for more than two decades, felt the love back from her musical sisters as she became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Singer-rapper Lizzo and Da Brat performed Elliott's "Sock It 2 Me" in New York on Thursday night.

Queen Latifah, a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, inducted Elliott as she paid homage to their long-lasting friendship. And even former first lady Michelle Obama took her turn, via video, to say how much of a Missy Elliott fan she is.

It all brought Elliott to tears: Near the end of her 10-minute speech, the Grammy winner broke down after telling funny and deep stories about how her creative mind worked as a child.

"I am thankful," she said, pausing for a few seconds.

Elliott entered the 2019 class alongside heavyweights in the music industry, including legendary British singer Cat Stevens and country-folk icon John Prine.