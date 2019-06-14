NORTHEAST OHIO

Flood watch issued

for weekend

A predicted stormy weekend that could bring as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain across Northeast Ohio prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch through Monday.

Rain is predicted to begin falling Saturday afternoon.

"The risk for flash flooding will grow over the weekend as a series of showers and thunderstorms develop along a stalled frontal boundary which will linger over the region into early next week," the weather service said. "A moist air mass will support periods of torrential rain, heaviest in thunderstorms. After each round of rain, the wet ground conditions will support more rapid runoff and increase the threat for flash flooding."

All counties in Northeast Ohio are included in the watch.

AKRON

Police search for man they say

shot, killed woman, 44

Police are looking for a man accused of shooting to death a 44-year-old woman Thursday night in the city's Kenmore neighborhood.

The victim, identified as Nickole S. Coleman of Lake Street, was a passenger in a vehicle. She was shot in the head at 8 p.m. and later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

She died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said she and another individual drove to the 1000 block of Silvercrest Avenue to visit a male acquaintance, according to a witness. A man got in the back seat of the car and fired several shots at the victim and then fled on foot, authorities said.

The alleged shooter was later identified as Coley Richardson, 42, whose last known address was on Silvercrest. A warrant for murder has been issued, police said.

Richardson is described at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

Police say man pistol-whipped

during apartment robbery

Police are investigating a home invasion early Friday morning downtown that involved the robber pistol-whipping a man.

Authorities responded at 2:30 a.m. to an apartment complex at 22 E. Exchange St. for a report of a robbery. The victims, a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, reported that a suspect entered their bedroom and demanded money that was owed to him, police said.

The suspect then pistol-whipped the male victim, and taped the victims’ hands and feet before stealing several electronic items, police said.

The male victim was treated on scene and then taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

YOUNGSTOWN

Man gets 48 years to life

for killing, dismembering ex

Arturo Novoa, 33, has been sentenced to 48 years to life in prison for the killing and dismemberment of his former girlfriend.

He previously pleaded guilty to murder, corpse abuse and other charges in slaying of 28-year-old Shannon Graves.

Messages seeking comment were left with Novoa's attorneys after he was sentenced Friday in county court in Youngstown.

Graves' limbs were found in July 2017 in a freezer at a property in nearby Campbell. The Vindicator newspaper reports that authorities believe Novoa dissolved some of the woman's remains in acid.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com Associated Press