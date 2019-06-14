Cue laughter: Comedian Bret Ernst will perform two shows at The Tangier in Akron at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ernst is on the series "Cobra Kai." For more information, visit bretcomedy.com.

Kids event: The Akron KidsFest starts at 10 a.m. in Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron. There will be a variety of activities available including human foosball, chess tournaments, dancing around the world, ninja runs, esports, art shows, slam dunks, robotics and cooking with culinary experts.

Have a slice: The Medina County Pizza Palooza starts at 9 a.m. in Medina's Historic Square. Pizza joints from the city will be competing for top honors and selling pieces by the slice. There will also be a farmers market and displays from 60 or community organizations.