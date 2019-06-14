Akron police are looking for a man accused of shooting to death a 44-year-old Akron woman Thursday night in the city's Kenmore neighborhood.

The victim, identified as Nickole S. Coleman of Lake Street, was a passenger in a vehicle. She was shot in the head at 8 p.m. and later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

She died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said she and another individual drove to the 1000 block of Silvercrest Avenue to visit a male acquaintance, according to a witness. A man got in the back seat of the car and fired several shots at the victim and then fled on foot, authorities said.

The alleged shooter was later identified as Coley Richardson, 42, whose last known address was on Silvercrest. A warrant for murder has been issued, police said.

Richardson is described at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.