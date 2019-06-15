This is my first Father’s Day without my dad.

Thank you to so many of you who emailed, wrote or called with your condolences and kind words after my column last month, in which I wrote about the hard credit-card lessons we learned shortly after my dad’s death.

I heard from many of you who said the column prompted your family to take action.

I also heard from several readers who encouraged me to still write the tribute column about the things my dad taught me, including how to be a savvy consumer.

So here goes. Thanks for indulging me by reading about my special dad again. I thought it would be fitting for Father’s Day.

My dad was born in China, but moved with his family to Taiwan when he was a teenager. There, he met my mom, to whom he’d be married for 57 years.

He immigrated to Kansas 53 years ago to pursue a master’s degree in accounting. My mom and two sisters would join him in Chicago a few years later.

They had a rough start economically. My dad worked as a dishwasher and cook for a summer and the family of five (including my paternal grandmother) lived in a one-bedroom apartment for three years until they could afford to move their family to the suburbs — and before I was born.

My parents were the “modern” couple before it was a thing. He was the main cook and grocery shopper. My mom actually made more money than my dad as a computer operator for the railroad. They were both just working hard, raising their three daughters.

Here are some lessons I learned from my dad:

Work hard and find something to do that you love: My dad hated his job as an accountant. His boss was mean, but my dad knew it was a good job to support his family. To makes things worse, he was laid off from that job at age 56 after 19 years with the same company. I was a junior in high school, applying to colleges as the youngest of three the day my dad lost his job. I can still remember the moment he told my mom and me. He told us not to worry, but I knew better.

He landed another job as a comptroller until his retirement — at less pay. But I couldn’t believe the difference I could see in him as he was able to go to work and actually enjoy it.

My dad actually lost that job, too, when the company went out of business. He finished his career serving as an on-call accountant for a short time until he retired.

I learned from my dad that while it’s important to support your family, you are especially blessed if you have a job that you love, even if it’s for less than you could make elsewhere.

Be financially stable and responsible: In the last year as he was thinking more about his mortality, my dad wanted to have discussions to make sure my husband and I — though we make modest salaries as a journalist and teacher — were financially OK. He wanted to be sure that he had taught me well and that his wife and family would be financially secure. He seemed satisfied that his lessons had sunk in, including never spend more than what you’ve got and save and prepare for the future of your family.

Have fun and treat yourself sometimes: While it was important for my parents to be frugal and save up money for their family and college tuition, my dad could have some impulsive tendencies. But he was always able — with my mom’s help — to not let his heart lead but his head when it came to financial decisions. I recognize those traits in myself sometimes and am grateful to have my husband to help me make the decision.

My dad’s love was his little avocado-green speedboat. He and I spent many weekends, just the two of us (and our dog), on Lake Michigan, boating and water-skiing after my sisters had gone to college and when my mom had to work weekends.

But he didn’t want to spend the money to rent a spot to dock the boat, so each Saturday we’d drive an hour towing the boat behind our car. Once there, my dad would manually uncrank the boat into the water and when we were done, he’d do the same thing. He would never splurge for the electric crank. I think he liked the fact that he was healthy and in shape enough to walk into the water and hoist that boat back onto the trailer with his muscles.

My dad was blessed to live a good life; one he and my mom worked hard for and I know he was proud of his daughters, their husbands and his grandkids. The well-being of the next generation is — I’m sure — the best gift for any parent.

For that, I’m grateful.

I love you, Dad.

Happy Father’s Day.

Beacon Journal consumer columnist and medical reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ and see all her stories at www.ohio.com/topics/linfisher