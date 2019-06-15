CANAL FULTON — A Canal Fulton police officer was shot during a standoff Saturday evening with a man holed up in an apartment.

Police from Canal Fulton went to the apartment on Waterside Avenue, calling in officers from at least two other departments to assist. The officer, according to eyewitness reports, was shot in the foot and will make a recovery.

“Gabe, answer your phone or call your sister,” an officer shouted into a bullhorn. “You cannot do this.”

“Gabe, come to your back door. We have your place surrounded. Call you sister or answer your phone.”

Officers entered the apartment just after 8:30 p.m. searching for the man.

No other details were immediately available.