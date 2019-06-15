COPLEY — Demolition of the Charlie’s Ribs & Chicken on Copley Road starts Monday, but the famous burger-eating bunny sign is still safe in storage.

Butcher & Son of Akron is the contractor on the $33,000 demolition of the 1860 Copley Road structure on the border of Akron at the intersection with Collier Road.

The township received a $25,000 grant from the Summit County Land Bank, reducing the township’s share of the cost, said Matthew Springer, the township’s director of community and economic development.

The demolition will start Monday morning and is expected to take six to nine days.

The township plans to return the property to green space and construct gateway signs on the property that welcome visitors to the township. Springer said he’s not sure how long that process will take.

There’s also the potential for future redevelopment on portions of the former Charlie’s site and the property on the northern side of Copley Road as both township-owned sites are zoned commercial with public utilities. That would be a decision left up to the township trustees, Springer said.

“At this point, our priority is let’s get the blight eliminated, let's get the site cleaned up, and then we can make some other decisions as we proceed,” he said.

Founded in 1961, the restaurant closed in 2016. The township purchased the vacant building for $65,000.

The bunny sign, taken down by a township crew in March, served as a community landmark for decades. It was put up in the early 1960s and stood first outside the Bunny Drive-In, which later became Charlie's Ribs & Chicken.

The bunny sign remains in township-owned indoor storage to preserve and protect it, as Springer said it was in poor condition after decades of exposure to the elements.

Fans of the bunny sign, which is nearly 12 feet tall and nearly 8 feet wide, have flooded the township with recommendations for what to do with it in the last few months.

Springer said the township is still evaluating the bunny's future, whether that’s donating it to a charitable cause or to a museum.

