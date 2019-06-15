A 39-year-old Dalton man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was driving crashed on state Route 93 just before midnight Friday.

The Canton post of the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. According to investigators, Ryan D. Nussbaum was operating his blue 2012 Harley Davidson Custom southbound when he drove off the right side of the highway and into a ditch. The motorcycle overturned and hit a sign. Nussbaum, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected.

He sustained serious, incapacitating injuries. North Lawrence Emergency Medical Service took Nussbaum to Aultman Hospital, where he is in critical condition, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.