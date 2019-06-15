Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (OVI) checkpoints may not be a favorite with drivers, but they do yield results, according to a new Summit County OVI Task Force report.

At a checkpoint, most motorists are quickly allowed through, but if intoxication or some other offense is suspected, the vehicle is pulled to the side for further investigation.

Task force officials have said that a primary purpose of the checkpoints is deterrence of drinking and driving.

The task force operated a May 31 checkpoint on West Market Street in Akron from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Of 321 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 20 were diverted.

Two drivers were arrested on OVI charges, one driver for possession of marijuana and one driver for obstructing official business.

A June 1 checkpoint at the intersection of East Market Street and College Street in Akron processed 114 vehicles from 12:30 to 3 a.m.

Eight vehicles were diverted, with three drivers arrested for driving without a license.

One driver was arrested on OVI charges and one for possession of drugs. Another driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant with a local police department, according to the task force.

The Summit County OVI Task Force is composed of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Akron, Richfield, Stow, Barberton, Boston Heights, Peninsula, New Franklin, Silver Lake, Bath Township and Tallmadge police departments.