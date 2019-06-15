Perfect cars: Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron will host a car show from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be some 400 cars on display. Stan Hywet is at 714 N. Portage Path. Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and under are free. Free parking with complimentary shuttle service is available at Todaro's party center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Road, and Firestone Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Blvd.

Baseball classic: "Field of Dreams" marks its 30th anniversary with a 1 p.m. showing at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The movie tells the tale of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, who built a baseball field in the middle of a cornfield. Tickets are available at the box office.

Free admission: Both the Cleveland and Akron zoos are offering free admission to fathers on Father's Day.