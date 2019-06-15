When the elementary students walked off the bus and into the I Promise School this last year, their teachers were outside ready to greet them with loud music, high-fives and hugs.

The excitement was designed to make every day feel like the first day of school.

The exercise was also a great way for staff to spot kids having a bad day, whether it was a sullen mood or a missing coat in the middle of January.

The first hour of the school day was then dedicated to addressing students’ social and emotional needs, as they ate breakfast together in their classrooms and talked about their lives with their teachers. They also took an “I Promise” pledge, committing to stay in school and unifying them as part of a family that cares about one another.

Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, which partners with Akron Public Schools to run I Promise, said that hour is the most important of the day.

“If we don’t do that, they’re not hearing anything you’re teaching,” Campbell said.

The practice of intentionally addressing students’ social and emotional needs, particularly for students who experience poverty-related trauma, is a growing national trend. Last week, the Ohio State Board of Education passed new standards to guide schools in the effort.

The work is already underway in Akron and across Summit County, with I Promise but also with recognition of a need for a districtwide strategy, Akron Superintendent David James said.

Every day, he said, children come to school carrying the burden of their home lives, from the lights that shut off suddenly while they did their homework to the crime scene tape they passed on their way to school.

“All of that has to be unpacked in an effort to help the kid to be able to focus on learning,” James said.

'New ballgame'

Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria said in a letter to state board members, district leaders and families that the standards are a response to feedback.



"Parents and teachers tell us we need to focus more deliberately on developing these skills in students, and we need clear standards that define social-emotional learning," he said.

The standards, which are not mandatory and will not be part of state testing, contain five competency areas that aim to help students learn to work through their feelings and interact with their peers in meaningful ways.

The five competences the state recommends districts help each child learn are:

• Self-awareness

• Self-management

• Social awareness

• Relationship skills

• Responsible decision-making

The standards are the first substantial acknowledgment from the state that schools now have a two-fold job: prepare students for the world not just academically but socially as well, often as children are enduring trauma at home like witnessing violence or enduring abuse.

“It’s a whole new ballgame in education,” David James said.

Teachers have always guided students’ social growth, said Nick Yoder, the director of policy and practice for an organization called CASEL — the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning — that advocates for social and emotional learning in schools.

The difference now, he said, is a heightened awareness and a framework to do it well, along with a growing need as it relates to helping children cope with trauma.

“Folks are already doing it, but now it’s creating a name and creating a structure,” Yoder said.

His organization helped the Ohio Department of Education in creating the standards.

“We think having a clear definition of what we’re aiming for is critical to states moving this work forward,” he said.

Social-emotional learning in schools has its skeptics, however. Not all state board members supported the initiative, with some raising concerns about accountability.

James said although the state won’t evaluate schools based on how they teach social and emotional learning, the district will look at how students perform in schools that receive intentional supports in those areas.

Trauma awareness



James said he supports the education department doing the work to create the standards for social and emotional learning, a subject that would otherwise be left to interpretation. But it may not be enough, he said.

“It’s nice to have some standards that we can voluntarily adhere to, but I think there really needs to be funding to go along with that, to bring in the proper experts and the proper staff to help with students on their social-emotional needs,” James said. “Our school counselors really have a very full plate already.”

James said this fall, the district will look at programs and personnel to implement around social and emotional learning, particularly as it relates to trauma. He hopes that will translate into a mindset that seeps into every school that students need to be supported in their social growth.

The district will also have a lot to learn from I Promise, James said. The school, which will start its second year at the end of July, has already implemented a trauma-informed curriculum.

Campbell, the foundation director, said that means teachers are always keeping in mind what their students are going through at home. That mindset helps teachers understand how to deliver the material in a way the students will be able to comprehend. Campbell said the trauma awareness also means holding students accountable for their behavior in an appropriate way.

"It governs everything we do at this school," she said.

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.