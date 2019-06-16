Over 900 people enjoyed Elevation and Topography fundraisers at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on the weekend. Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel said 2.1 million visitors visit the park annually, and these events raise funds for the Trails Forever Legacy Fund to ensure that the park continues to have a world class trail system.

Joanne Kim, chaired Topography, assisted by John Debo, Nora Jacobs, Julie Moul, Kathleen O’Neill, Laura Pulliam and Lauren Timen. “This is our 10th year,” said Debo, “and only the second time we have had rain.”

Saturday evening’s rain caused the Topography cocktail party to move to the Ledges Shelter where volunteers and rangers escorted guests to enjoy Ginger Hare, the signature drink. “This is beautiful,” exclaimed Fern MacMillan to her husband, John, as they entered the shelter.

Guests received souvenir name tags. “Now I can’t get lost in the park,” Heidi Augustin told her husband, Peter. “I remember coming to the park before it was even a park,” John Dalton told his son Mark.

At the Action Grill Station, Ben Bebenroth of Spice Catering was busy putting the finishing touches on the Trail Bites beef skewers. “All of the vegetables and cheese we are serving tonight come from farms in the Cuyahoga Valley,” Bebenroth said of the vast array of vegetables and cheese.

Mike and Allison Wojno joined Jonathan Beese and Kaley Alvarez for dinner, while nearby Jeff and Lauren Timen dined with David Gorsky, Kristen and Tony Fearon, Laura Pullian and her daughter, Hannah.

Following dinner, Deb Yandala, CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, welcomed the 490 guests, while Jim Nash, president of the board of trustees, thanked sponsors and guests for their support.

Spotted in the crowd were Jenny and Corey Hamilton, Mary Anne Krejci, Katie Wright, Don and Julie Moul, Zaina Salem, Larry and Mary Coborek, Marko and Fatima Blagjevic, Kelly Glock and Nora Jacobs.

No rain interfered at Elevation on Friday night, as 500 guests enjoyed a beautiful summer evening with an outdoor dinner in the meadow, followed by campfires and dancing under the stars.