City officials issued, then rescinded an evacuation notice for residents in Barberton, but road closures were to remain in effect until flooding subsides.

Police notified the public around 11 a.m. that Barber Road from the Barberton Sports Complex south to Morgan Street would remain closed due to flash flooding. Local businesses remained open to the north of the sports complex near Interstate 76.

Toward downtown, residents on 14th, 15th and 16th streets Northwest between West Hopocan Avenue and West Wooster Avenue were told to “please start making arraignments for evacuation.”

Sgt. Brian Davis said the evacuation notice was a miscommunication with his dispatcher. "There aren't any evacuations," he told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com at 1:40 p.m. "The way it went out is not accurate."

The police dispatch center sent out a second notice clarifying that there was no need to leave the area, but that residents should remain on alert as public officials monitor rising water levels in nearby waterways.

"I was just trying to warn people in that area to pay attention," Davis said of the message directed toward residents living between Wolf Creek, Hudson Run and the Columbia Lake.

The city posted at 1:20 p.m. on Facebook that 2.2 inches of rain had fallen in the previous 24 hours. “City employees are currently on the job responding,” officials said of the road closures.

In Green, the city announced Sunday evening that South Main Street was closed between Center and West Nimisila roads because of flooding.

In Cuyahoga Falls, the city said on its Facebook page that parts of two roads were closed: Riverview from Ira to Bath roads and Akron-Peninsula from Bolanz to Ira roads. The area also has detours posted for bridge repairs; motorists were urged to use caution.



