When you drive around Akron with John Hentosz, your car becomes a time machine.

The 95-year-old man visualizes the past as you travel, and for the briefest of moments, you swear you can glimpse it, too.

“Right in this building, there used to be a barber shop,” Hentosz recalled as he gazed through the car window at a brick storefront on Brown Street near Baird Street. “In the back, they would sell booze during Prohibition.”

Later on, he spied another lost landmark at Brown Street and Morgan Avenue.

“Now right here was a gas station: Hi-Speed Gas. They used to have a song on the radio: ‘Hi-Speed will get you there.’ ”

Hentosz will get you there, too. The Firestone retiree knows the side streets of South Akron like the back of his hand. This was his neighborhood as a kid in the 1930s.

“Slow down,” he said. “Turn left here.”

It’s Clay Street, where Hentosz’s childhood home still stands.

“Right through here there were all kinds of nationalities,” he said. “They were German, Hungarian, Italian, English.”

The family next door was black.

“They were wonderful,” Hentosz said.

Hentosz was born in 1924 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and moved with his Ukrainian American family to Akron when he was about 5 years old. Parents Frank and Mary Hentosz raised young John with sisters Katie, Stella and Mary, and brothers Mike, Nick and Steve.

“I had an uncle lived here, and he wrote to my dad: ‘Come on up. Firestone’s hiring.’ So my dad came up and he got a job at Firestone, and then he sent for us and we came up,” Hentosz said.

The City Ice & Coal Co. owned the Clay Street home behind its Brown Street plant along the Akron-Barberton Belt Line Railroad. Hentosz’s mother cleaned the company offices, and that paid the family’s rent.

Memories flooded Hentosz as he looked at the 1918 white frame house, which seems woefully small for a family of nine.

“The house didn’t have no commode or anything,” he said. “All we had was a big kitchen sink, and that was used for everything, washing and all. We had an outhouse in the back.

“When we’d take a bath, I had a tub. Mother would put the water in there and wash us and I guess throw the water out in the backyard.”

After the city installed sewer service, it felt like Christmas. The family celebrated with a new toilet and bathtub in the basement.

“Oh, that was something then,” he said.

The City Ice & Coal Co. bustled with activity. In the summer, it had the capacity to produce 200 tons of ice daily. Every morning, trucks drove back and forth, and workers loaded crushed ice into the top of a Waldorf Ice Cream truck.

“A lot of that would go over onto the ground and, boy, all of us kids would grab as much as we could get and take it home and put it in the icebox,” Hentosz said.

He also remembers when the company built three giant silos — comparable to Quaker Oats — that stored three kinds of coal that dispensed coal into waiting trucks.

“Those trucks used to go up and down the street in the winter, and a lot of that coal would bounce off,” he said. “Us kids would go out there with a basket and pick up the coal.”

The children took it home to their parents to help with heating their coal furnaces.

“That was during the Depression,” Hentosz said.

Back then, kids played baseball in the middle of Clay Street.

“Sometimes the ball would go in the sewer there and we used to pick the top off and had to go down there,” Hentosz said. “It’s a wonder someone didn’t get stuck down there.”

He also remembers exploring along the railroad tracks and making shiny keepsakes.

“We could take pennies and put them on the track,” he said. “When the train would come, it would flatten them out.”

On weekends, he and his sisters would follow the tracks to Grant Street and stop at Peoples Dairy, later known as Borden.

“We used to go there on Saturday carrying empty jugs, and we’d get skim milk for 9 cents a gallon,” he said.

Their mother would use the milk to make fried dough, which she served on Sunday with cocoa.

“That’s what we had for breakfast,” he said.

Touring the neighborhood on a recent afternoon with his nephew, Akron Police Sgt. James Hentosz, he pointed out the path that he used to take to McEbright Elementary, the former clay pits where Morgan Park stands today, the former Southern Theater, where he saw matinees, and Difeo’s Poultry, which is still going strong after 100 years.

Old industrial buildings dot the landscape on Grant Street and Morgan Avenue. In the 1930s, local businesses included Colonial Insulator Co., the L.W. Camp Co., Windsor Brick Co., Enright Lumber Co. and Perfection Rubber Co.

It’s a big field now, but Hentosz recalls when 12 brick kilns operated at Grant and Morgan. After the kilns cooled, hoboes paused there in the winter to warm up, he said.

“In 70 years, everything’s changed here,” he said.

After his family moved from Clay Street to Lovers Lane, Hentosz attended Glover Elementary and Garfield High School, and graduated from Hower Vocational in 1942.

He joined the Navy during World War II and served aboard the USS Taganak (AG-45), a supply ship in the Pacific Theater. There were only 50 men and six officers, and it was like "a nice little family," he said.

The ship hauled bombs, ammo, candy — and even Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s booze, which was protected by Marine guards.

“I seen a lot when I was in the South Pacific but I’d never want to do it again,” he said.

After the war, Hentosz returned home to Akron and found a job at Firestone. Twelve members of his family worked there at the same time. Most lived in the neighborhood and found their spouses there, too. Hentosz retired from Firestone in July 1987.

The South Akron driving tour draws to a close. The time machine arrives back in 2019.

“Well, that’s about all I can tell you,” Hentosz said.

He returns home to Coventry, where his wife, Janet, is waiting, and they look through photo albums of Hentosz's military service and 2011 honor guard flight to Washington, D.C.

It's been a nice trip down memory lane.

Slow down, turn left and enjoy the ride.

