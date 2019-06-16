CANAL FULTON — The man who engaged police in a standoff at a residence at in the 300 block of Mayberry Street on Saturday evening has been identified as Gabriel Mayberry, 39.

Mayberry was discovered dead inside the house. He appears to have been the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A sergeant on the city police department, Josh Barabasch, was shot in the foot during the standoff.

Police responded to the house for a welfare check. After police arrived, a standoff that persisted for several hours unfolded.

An autopsy will be performed Monday on Mayberry. Canal Fulton police were not available for comment Sunday.