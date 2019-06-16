When Steve Millard took over as president and chief executive of the Greater Akron Chamber just a bit over a year ago, the organization and the surrounding communities it serves were undergoing significant leadership transitions.

The chamber was also going through what members called much-needed self-reflection.

The board was looking into redefining the multicounty organization’s mission and how it worked with public and private entities. And it was looking for the right professional to lead the chamber in its evolving roles.

They brought in Millard, who at the time was executive vice president of the Greater Cleveland Partnership and executive director of its Council of Smaller Enterprises, and whose background includes strategy consulting. He succeeded Richard Norton, the former Green mayor who served as interim president and chief executive officer after Dan Colantone left in 2017.

His first year at the chamber has gone by quickly, Millard said.

“There’s been a lot do,” he said.

That’s a bit of an understatement.

Millard made it a mission to be highly visible and involved in the community when he officially started in June 2018. Since then, the chamber also moved from 17th floor high-rise offices in the middle of downtown Akron to ground-level space in the AES building on the former B.F. Goodrich campus in what is now being called the Southside Innovation District. Staffing changed as well.

“There are so many cool things here [in the Akron area],” Millard said. “I thought there was a lot of opportunity here. I thought I could take what I had learned over my prior time and really bring it to a region that I think has great opportunity.”

Millard said he hadn’t originally considered applying for president and CEO when the position opened up, but became more intrigued as he looked into the organization and the Akron area.

“It was a chance for me to lead a metro chamber of my own,” he said. “This was a chance to run a chamber the way I thought it should be run, to do the things we could do, in a community I live in.”

'New ideas'

Prior to taking on the job, Millard said chamber leadership was looking into whether the organization’s roles should include both economic development and membership services, and whether it should collaborate with the city and the county or stay relatively separate.

“And the board decided that, based on trends out there, membership services and economic development have to stay together,” Millard said. “And there had to be more collaboration. So what I was told, the chamber had to be more collaborative, it had to be a stronger partner with a lot of the other players in the ecosystem, and that it had to be a bigger presence in things like advocacy, in things like leading in new directions for the region. The business community really believes they should be playing a bigger role in that work. And they wanted to make sure we were at the table. … And just be a more accessible and visible organization.”

Millard said that in March 2018, after he accepted the chamber job but before he officially started, he became involved in the Elevate Greater Akron strategy discussions with Summit County, Akron and the GAR Foundation that were going on at the time.

By the fall of 2018, they had the Elevate Greater Akron strategy in place and also an implementation plan, he said.

“I used my first 90 or 100 days, I really committed to myself not to make any big decisions or any preconceived notions, just go out and talk to people,” Millard said. “I probably talked to about 300 of our members. … I really just listened. I learned a ton. People were so willing to share their ideas. I got really excited about the things that were happening down here. Everything I was told about the momentum and the opportunity and being on the verge, it was all true.”

And this is happening when there are new leaders in county government, Akron city government, the University of Akron, Bounce Innovation Hub, Leadership Akron and other places, he said.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t have preconceived notions about what had to be,” Millard said. “And I think that was cool for a lot of folks. People were really interested in seeing what we could do with new ideas. Perfect opportunity. It doesn’t get better than that.”

'Stood out'

Marc Merklin headed the chamber’s CEO search committee that landed Millard.

“Steve just stood out,” said Merklin, chairman of the Greater Akron Chamber and managing partner at Akron law firm Brouse McDowell.

The chamber interviewed a number of qualified candidates, Merklin said. Millard stood out in part not just because of his background with Northeast Ohio business organizations but also his understanding of the chamber’s role, his ability to work with others and his strategic approach to issues, Merklin said.

Chamber leadership gave Millard short- and long-term goals, Merklin said.

Among them was to work with Summit County and Akron governments on collaborating on economic development, stabilize the chamber’s finances, develop a blueprint/strategy for the chamber and how it should evolve and be a more effective organization, be collaborative, and be a voice for the business community.

Millard’s initial formal evaluations will be coming in shortly and Merklin said he will be surprised if the evaluators give him anything less than excellent marks.

“He has exceeded what I expected him to do,” Merklin said.

“My mantra to Steve is, we have to see results on the ground,” he said. “I think we are.”

Elizabeth Bartz, president and CEO of State and Federal Communications, recently rejoined the chamber after a hiatus from the organization. She is now a member of its 2019 executive committee and co-chair of its government affairs group.

“I love Steve Millard. That’s my new bumper sticker,” Bartz said. “He is helping us remember why we are in the chamber of commerce.”

Bartz said she feels the chamber’s leadership is now more receptive to the needs of small businesses.

“I’m very positive about it. That’s coming from a small-business person,” she said. “He is helping to show how important we all are.”

Laura Culp, partner at CPA and financial services firm Sikich, likewise praised Millard’s work in his first year and said the chamber’s board and executive board have become more diverse. Culp is also a new chamber executive committee member.

“He’s taking the chamber in the right direction, in my opinion,” she said. “There are more women, me being one of them.”

Millard has been meeting with people in the region talking about a number of issues, including the chamber’s focus on elevating the minority population, Culp said. Millard and the chamber are working to make the broader community better as well as helping the business community, she said.

“Steve is very open to listening to other people’s ideas,” Culp said.

Millard said the chamber is working to be more inclusive and is reaching out to minority- and women-owned businesses. Chamber members will have to get value from the organization, he said. The chamber also will be focusing more on small and medium-size businesses, he said.

The new chamber offices are more member-friendly and include a large conference room and other space members can use, Millard said.

“I think we’re going to be a more diverse organization,” he said. “We should be an active place to bring people together and solve problems.”

Millard said he feels good about his first year.

“But we’re just at the very beginning,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do. Now I’m not new anymore. We have to deliver.”

