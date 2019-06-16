Alzheimer's Benefit Bake Sale: Starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Portage Trail Ext., Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, call Janice Voigt at 863-604-0461.

Stan Hywet’s Annual Gala 24th Annual Midsummer Night’s Celebration “A Chef’s Canvas”: 6 p.m. Friday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Black tie affair includes dinner, en plein air painting, and music. For more information, call Valarie Still at 330-315-3248 or email vstill@stanhywet.org.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Plane Pull: 9 a.m. Saturday at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 5300 Riverside Drive, Cleveland. Teams of 25 will compete to pull a FedEx Express 757 in the fastest time while raising money for cancer research and patient care. Food trucks, music, games and activities for children, and more. Teams must register and raise a minimum of $1,250. To register a team, go to https://events.lls.org/pages/noh/PullingforPatients.

4th Annual Sister Corita Golf Outing: Saturday at Ridge Top Golf Course, 7441 Tower Road, Medina. Registration at 11 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. $100 per golfer. For more information, go to www.sistercoritagolf.org.

Vet Fest 2019: 1 p.m. Saturday at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Music, food, raffles celebrating veterans, active military, families and the community. Presented by Rolling Thunder Akron Chapter 2 and Donovan’s Kids with the city of Akron and Lock 3. Memorial Ride from 9 a.m. to noon to the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton for a wreath laying ceremony. $15 per bike. www.rollingthunderchapter2ohio.com.

Stow Munroe Falls Boys and Girls Soccer Team Stow Goal Club 12th Annual Golf Outing: 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fairways at Twin Lakes Golf Club, 1619 Overlook Road, Kent. Shotgun start with 9 holes of golf. $50 per person. Only 60 spots are available. To reserve a spot, email coachkosmala@yahoo.com.

4 The Culture: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Art x Love Studios, 157 King James Way, Akron. Featuring live “body art expression” by Jenniva Cummings, a Silent Disco Beat Battle, a live Graffiti Show, and food and drinks. Tickets are $25. For tickets, go to http://all4theculture.eventbrite.com.

Cruise for Coleman Poker Run: Sunday beginning at the Eagles Club, 812 Cleveland Road, Ravenna. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with first bike out at 11 a.m. and last bike at noon. Last bike in at 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction and door prizes along with a 50/50. $20 per person, $35 per couple, $5 children under age 16. For more information, go to www.colemanservices.org/events/1st-annual-cruise-for-coleman-poker-run.aspx.

Medina Creative Housing 3rd Annual Ride for Independence: June 29. Poker Run and Road Rally to benefit the Residence Enrichment Program, providing educational, social and recreational opportunities for residents. The Ride starts at Ken Ganley Nissan and includes stops at The Brecksville American Legion Post #196, Aces Depot, Barley Jacks, Medina Eagles 2224 and Medina VFW Post 5137. Group ride out at 10 a.m., last bike out at 10:30 a.m., last bike in at 4 p.m. Dinner and prizes at 5 p.m. Entry is $25 per rider. To register, go to www.creativelivingcoffee.com/charity-events/.

9th Annual Love INC Medina Golf Outing Fundraiser: 2 p.m. June 29 at Bunker Hill Golf Course, 3060 Pearl Road, Medina. 4-person scramble format. $85 before June 22 and $95 after June 22. 330-722-4174 or https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/love-inc-of-medina-8.

Canton Symphony Orchestra “In Place 2019” Annual Fundraiser: 6 p.m. June 29 at Skyland Pines, 3550 Columbus Road NE, Canton. An evening of dinner, music, and silent and live auctions. $125-$150. For tickets, call 330-452-2094 or go to www.cantonsymphony.org/event/in-place-2019/.

City of Green’s Inaugural Raintree 5K and Community Fun Run: 7:30 a.m. July 4 at Raintree Golf and Event Center, 4350 Mayfair Road, Green. Pre-registration is $30 per person for the 5K and $10 per person for the fun run. For more information, go to www.cityofgreen.org.

Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run/1-Mile Walk: July 13 at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. The race winds through downtown Akron and ends with an award ceremony, music and post-race goodies in the park. Proceeds support the work of the Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial Foundation. Participants can register at www.andrearose.org.