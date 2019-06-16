Mary Constance Hardy, a former principal at Ellet High School and Our Lady of the Elms, has died after a third battle with cancer.

In a social media post, her son James Hardy, deputy mayor and chief of staff for Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, said his mother died Wednesday afternoon. In the post, Hardy called his mother “the rock of my existence.”

“Caring for her these past months has been the gift neither of us asked for, but one that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Hardy wrote.

Mary Hardy, 72, was a lifelong educator who had lived in Akron since 1981.

In an April 2002 panel discussion with the Akron Beacon Journal about the Catholic Church’s crisis regarding priest abuse of children, Mary Hardy was unflinching in her criticism.

In the question-and-answer format, Hardy said the church had failed by trying to control the crisis in-house.

“Pedophilia in my mind is a disease …, “ Hardy said, “and those acts are illegal, but the crime here is also in the covering up, in the arrogance of that.”

"My mom championed social justice issues. She felt strongly that deeds mattered as much as words, something she tried to pass along to us kids and her students," said James Hardy, a former Akron Board of Education president who credited his parents with his belief that teaching is "the most honorable profession in the world."

Mary Hardy received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the Ohio Dominican College in 1969. She earned a master’s in education from the Ohio State University in 1972 and a master’s in school administration from the University of Akron in 1998.

Former students and colleagues of Mary Hardy – who was commonly called “Connie” — praised her on social media and an online remembrance book with her obituary.

“Not many people knew how she would go out and buy socks, underwear, T-shirt’s, and extra clothing for students that couldn’t afford it!” a former colleague wrote.

Mary Hardy was principal at Our Lady of the Elms in Akron from 1995 to 2003 and principal of Ellet High School in Akron from 2004 to 2012.

She married James T. Hardy in 1974. He died in December 2003.

Visitation for friends and family will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday. A burial mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Hilary Church. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.