Brick flick: The Summer Kids Movie Series at the Canton Palace Theatre will feature "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" at 1 p.m. Monday. Admission is $1, with tickets available at the door.

Historic hike: To mark the anniversary of the Cuyahoga River catching fire in Cleveland, there will be a hike in Akron. Summit Metro Parks is hosting the hike along the bank of the river from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday. It will kick off at the Oxbow Area, 1061 Cuyahoga St., in Akron.