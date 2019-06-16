BULLETIN -- Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Cleveland OH

3:27 p.m. Sunday



The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a tornado warning for...

Northern Portage County in northeastern Ohio...

Southern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio...

East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio...

Northeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio...

* Until 4 p.m.

* At 3:27 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Solon, or 15 miles southeast of Cleveland, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter-size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Solon, Twinsburg, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell,

Middlefield, Garrettsville, Burton, Mantua, Maple Heights, Aurora,

Bedford, Bedford Heights, Parkman, Chagrin Falls, Northfield,

Reminderville, Orange, Moreland Hills and Walton Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO ... RADAR INDICATED

HAIL ... 1 inch