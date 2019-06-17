When it comes to automobile insurance, where you live determines your cost as much as what you drive or how you drive it.

The average American pays $1,470 annually to insure a vehicle. But move to Maine, and that rate will drop by almost half. Motor to Michigan, and it will nearly double — even if nothing about your vehicle or driving habits change.

It’s not just your state. It’s also your ZIP code. Urban dwellers generally pay more for insurance than rural residents, with premiums sometimes tripling when you move from the farm to the city.

A resident of the bucolic Finger Lakes community of Corning, New York, for example, could face a 265 percent increase in insurance just by relocating to Brooklyn. That’s a hike of nearly $3,000 a year.

“I think a good number of folks — though certainly still not all — know that car insurance costs vary by state,” said Alyssa Connolly of auto insurance comparison website The Zebra. “However, when they find out it varies by as granular a variable as ZIP code — and that they could pay a different amount for insurance than their friend two blocks away — they’re frustrated and confused.”

The Zebra examined more than 61 million rates across the country for its 2019 State of the Auto Insurance Report and shared some of its data with GateHouse Media. The numbers reveal vast disparities based on not only geography, but the type of vehicle and the driving history.

Rates also fluctuate with seemingly unrelated factors, like gender, marital status, educational attainment and credit rating.

Sometimes they increase for no apparent reason at all.

Rachel Bruen’s premium jumped 25 percent in May when her policy automatically renewed, the Pennsylvania graphic designer said.

“I wasn’t in a car accident, never got any speeding ticket, nothing,” Bruen said. “But it just went up by, like, $15 a month for no reason.”

Bruen was paying $708 annually on her four-year-old Subaru Impreza — about half the average price for her ZIP code in the southeastern community of Reading. But she owns her own home, has a good driving record, and her vehicle is among the least costly to insure.

“They have been doing this to me every time my policy updates,” Bruen said. “I usually call them, and then they always drop it again. I guess they’re banking on me not complaining.”

But after two weeks of calling her insurance company and getting no answer, Bruen said she switched to Geico and got a better deal. Her rate dropped to $636.

Women pay more than men

Annual auto insurance premiums have risen about 23 percent nationally since 2011, when they were at an average of $1,194, according to The Zebra.

The country’s inflation rate, by comparison, climbed by just half that during the same period.

In Ohio, the average annual cost of auto insurance for the profile of that 30-year-old male driver rose from $824 in 2011 to $1,032 in 2017, an increase of more than 25 percent. But still well under the national average. It was $1,032 again in 2018. Of the neighboring states besides Michigan, it’s $1,420 in West Virginia, $1,390 in Pennsylvania, $1,150 in Indiana and $1,898 in Kentucky.

In Ohio, an average female paid slightly more, an average of $1,038 last year versus $1,032 (to find out what you pay, go to this interactive site).

States with the biggest rate hikes include Colorado, Rhode Island, Louisiana, California and Florida — all of which jumped by at least 50 percent. Colorado’s average rates nearly doubled from $944 to $1,682.

Just seven states saw reductions: Maine, Hawaii, New Mexico, New York, Arkansas, Connecticut and Oklahoma. Oklahomans saved an average of $379 on car insurance premiums compared to 2011.

Urban dwellers pay more

The highest insurance costs in Summit County were in Akron's lowest income neighborhoods, with lower-than-average costs in suburban and rural areas.

The 44307 ZIP code on the city's near west side, which includes the Sherbondy Hill (Lane-Wooster) neighborhood, had the county's highest average auto insurance cost of $1,197 for 2018 for the 30-year-old male driver, about 50th place of ZIP codes ranked in the state. The 44056 ZIP code in Macedonia had the county's lowest average cost at $976, or 247th highest statewide.



Canton Repository reporter Robert Wang contributed to this story.