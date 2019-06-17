A Barberton maker of emergency services products has been purchased by a West Virginia company.

A.V. Lauttamus Communications, Inc. has acquired Tri-City Communications, a provider of two-way land mobile radios, mobile video systems, wide area network coverage and electronic solutions for key health, government and corporate clients.

Based in Barberton, Tri-City provides emergency services products and has been in operation for nearly 50 years, the company said in a news release. “I am pleased to be able to sell my business to a top-notch company like Lauttamus, and I also wanted to sell to a company that I knew would take care of our customers”, said Ann Sutton of Tri-City Communications.

“The acquisition of successful regional companies like Tri-City helps us to continue our expansion in key growth markets." said Paul Lauttamus, president of Lauttamus Communications.