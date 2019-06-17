ACQUISITIONS

W.Va. company buys

Tri-City in Barberton

A Barberton maker of emergency services products has been purchased by a West Virginia company.

A.V. Lauttamus Communications Inc. has acquired Tri-City Communications, a provider of two-way land mobile radios, mobile video systems, wide area network coverage and electronic solutions for key health, government and corporate clients.

Based in Barberton, Tri-City provides emergency services products and has been in operation for nearly 50 years, the company said in a news release. Ann Sutton of Tri-City Communications said she “wanted to sell to a company that I knew would take care of our customers.”

Pfizer reaches deal

with Array BioPharma

Pfizer is delving deeper into cancer research with a roughly $11.4 billion deal for Array BioPharma, a drug developer that has seen its shares soar since announcing positive clinical trial results earlier this spring.

Pfizer said Monday it will pay $48 per share in cash for Array, whose product portfolio includes a treatment combination used for advanced skin cancer that is being tested in other cancers as well.

The company said last month that its combination of the drugs Braftovi and Mektovi along with another treatment led to a significant improvement in overall survival in late-stage testing for some patients with colorectal cancer.

CREDIT CARDS

Mastercard adds option

for transgender users

Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit and debit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register.

That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver's license.

It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change and on Monday, Mastercard called on those banks to do so.

Three states — Tennessee, Kansas and Ohio — legally bar a transgender person from changing the sex listed on their birth certificate, according to Out Leadership, a LGBT rights organization that focuses on advocacy at the corporate level.

AVIATION

Airbus now lobbying

for autonomous flights

The chief salesman for Airbus says his company already has the technology to fly passenger planes without pilots at all — and is working on winning over regulators and travelers to the idea.

Christian Scherer also said in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday that Airbus hopes to be selling hybrid or electric passenger jets by around 2035.

While the company is still far from ready to churn out battery-operated jumbo jets, Scherer said Airbus already has "the technology for autonomous flying" and for planes flown by just one pilot.