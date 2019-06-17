An Akron man was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday after police said he flicked a cigar at a police officer.

LaShawn D. Jordan, 23, was charged with assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Police said Jordan was visiting an ex-girlfriend on Concord Street. They got into a verbal argument before officers arrived, but when they did, they asked Jordan to leave several times, police said.

Jordan, who was smoking a cigar, turned toward the officers and flicked the cigar, hitting one of the officers in the head, police said.